Kuo: Vision Pro to hit store shelves in ‘late January or early February’

While you probably didn’t find a Vision Pro under the Christmas tree this morning, it won’t be too long until you can hand over $3,500 to Apple and get one. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo today reiterates expectations that Vision Pro will be available for purchase sometime in February.

In his report, Kuo writes that mass shipments will begin next week, followed by retail availability soon after:

Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024. Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule.

Kuo’s report follows a story from Bloomberg last week, which said Vision Pro manufacturing is moving along at full speed at Apple’s factories in China. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s goal is for “customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month.”

Are you planning to buy Vision Pro when it launches in February? In a recent 9to5Mac poll of 9,800 readers, 66% of people said they aren’t going to buy Vision Pro, while 19% said they are, and 15% said they haven’t made a decision just yet.