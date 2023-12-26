OG Apple Watch Ultra $104 off, Anker iPhone charging gear from $16, more

If Santa didn’t bring you the Apple Watch you were hoping for, today we’re tracking a $104 discount on the original Apple Watch Ultra. It drops down to $695 with your choice of band and comes joined by one of the final chances to save $70 Apple Watch Series 9 before stock runs out, as well as an Anker charging gear sale from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $104 on OG Apple Watch Ultra

Woot is now offering the original Apple Watch Ultra with your choice of band color and style for $694.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from the usual $799 price tag and marks one of the better chances to save. We typically don’t see much variety on these previous-generation wearables when they go on sale now, but Woot saved the best stock for last after Christmas with $104 in savings across styles with Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop stylings. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2 that is beginning to sell out now that Apple had to stop selling it.

Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

Anker charging gear on sale from $16

Anker, via its official Amazon storefront, is launching a new post-Christmas sale today that marks down an assortment of charging gear. Perfect for supplementing the shiny new devices you unwrapped under the tree this past holiday weekend or just for refreshing your setup into the new year, there are tons of deals starting from $16. Today’s sale comes packed with charging gear for around the home, as well as for taking with you in your bag. You can shop the entire sale right here or go check out our favorites below.

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 before stock runs out

After being announced earlier in the week, Apple has now halted sales of the Apple Watch Series 9. Now, for anyone looking to scoop one up before they sell out, we’re tracking some deals via both Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $359 for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429 and is now seeing a $70 discount to its second-best price yet. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $329, down from its usual $399 going rate. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with a different mix of styles for both the 45mm and 41mm wearables. Go check out our coverage.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, the Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1 nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon-neutral release from Apple.

