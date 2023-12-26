 Skip to main content

Slopes ski and ride tracking iOS app gets live lift and trail status info for 50+ resorts

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Dec 26 2023 - 12:50 pm PT
0 Comments
Slopes iOS live lift and trail status

Earlier this month, Apple Design Award-winning ski and ride tracking app Slopes got 3D interactive maps, improved search, and more. Now, in a surprise update, Slopes on iOS is getting live lift and trail status details for more than 50 resorts in the US and Canada.

The Slopes team shared about the valuable new update in a blog post today – saying that the plan was originally to launch it next year, “but honestly, it’s such a killer feature [they] simply couldn’t wait.”

Available to test now for iOS Slopes Premium riders, the new “Live Lift & Trail Status” feature is viewable “directly on the recording screen, and anytime on the interactive maps in the Resorts tab.”

In a neat touch, closed trails will be grayed out, and a trail/lift status filter will be accessible as a layer in map settings.

This is an experimental feature with limited rollout on iOS, so let us know what you think, what you want to see, for when we bring it to the entire platform (Android included), with more resorts.

Slopes is a free download from the App Store with no ads and includes unlimited tracking, key stats/summaries, snow conditions, season/lifetime overviews, and the ability to find your friends on the mountain, plus Siri and HealthKit support.

Available from a $3.99 single pass to a $29.99 per year subscription (and $49.99 per year family subscription), Slopes Premium “unlocks stats for every run and powerful insights into your performance. You can navigate resorts with ease on interactive trail maps, search for runs and lifts, replay your day in 3D & AR, get fitness insights when you record with Apple Watch, and more.”

As mentioned above, Slopes Premium on iOS is required for live lift and trail status info. Here are the resorts where the new feature is available for now:

  • Alpine Meadows
  • Arapahoe Basin
  • Aspen Highlands
  • Aspen Mountain
  • Aspen Snowmass
  • Beaver Creek
  • Big Boulder
  • Big Sky
  • Bogus Basin
  • Breckenridge
  • Brighton
  • Buttermilk
  • Chestnut Mountain Resort
  • Copper Mountain
  • Crested Butte
  • Crystal Mountain
  • Deer Valley
  • Eldora
  • Heavenly
  • Holiday Valley
  • Hunter Mountain
  • Jack Frost
  • Jackson Hole
  • Keystone
  • Killington
  • Kirkwood
  • Loon Mountain
  • Loveland
  • Mad River
  • Mammoth Mountain
  • Mount Bachelor
  • Mount Snow
  • Mount Sunapee
  • Mt. Brighton
  • Mt. Hood Meadows
  • Okemo
  • Palisades Tahoe
  • Park City
  • Pico Mountain
  • Seven Springs
  • Snowbasin
  • Snowbird
  • Snowshoe
  • Solitude Mountain
  • Steamboat
  • Stevens Pass
  • Stowe
  • Stratton Mountain
  • Sugarbush
  • Sugarloaf
  • Summit at Snoqualmie-Central
  • Sunday River
  • Telluride
  • Vail
  • Whitefish
  • Winter Park
  • Blue Mountain, Canada
  • Mont Tremblant, Canada
  • Revelstoke, Canada
  • Whistler Blackcomb, Canada
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
Slopes

Slopes

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12