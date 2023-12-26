Slopes ski and ride tracking iOS app gets live lift and trail status info for 50+ resorts

Earlier this month, Apple Design Award-winning ski and ride tracking app Slopes got 3D interactive maps, improved search, and more. Now, in a surprise update, Slopes on iOS is getting live lift and trail status details for more than 50 resorts in the US and Canada.

The Slopes team shared about the valuable new update in a blog post today – saying that the plan was originally to launch it next year, “but honestly, it’s such a killer feature [they] simply couldn’t wait.”

Available to test now for iOS Slopes Premium riders, the new “Live Lift & Trail Status” feature is viewable “directly on the recording screen, and anytime on the interactive maps in the Resorts tab.”

In a neat touch, closed trails will be grayed out, and a trail/lift status filter will be accessible as a layer in map settings.

This is an experimental feature with limited rollout on iOS, so let us know what you think, what you want to see, for when we bring it to the entire platform (Android included), with more resorts.

Slopes is a free download from the App Store with no ads and includes unlimited tracking, key stats/summaries, snow conditions, season/lifetime overviews, and the ability to find your friends on the mountain, plus Siri and HealthKit support.

Available from a $3.99 single pass to a $29.99 per year subscription (and $49.99 per year family subscription), Slopes Premium “unlocks stats for every run and powerful insights into your performance. You can navigate resorts with ease on interactive trail maps, search for runs and lifts, replay your day in 3D & AR, get fitness insights when you record with Apple Watch, and more.”

As mentioned above, Slopes Premium on iOS is required for live lift and trail status info. Here are the resorts where the new feature is available for now:

Alpine Meadows

Arapahoe Basin

Aspen Highlands

Aspen Mountain

Aspen Snowmass

Beaver Creek

Big Boulder

Big Sky

Bogus Basin

Breckenridge

Brighton

Buttermilk

Chestnut Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain

Crested Butte

Crystal Mountain

Deer Valley

Eldora

Heavenly

Holiday Valley

Hunter Mountain

Jack Frost

Jackson Hole

Keystone

Killington

Kirkwood

Loon Mountain

Loveland

Mad River

Mammoth Mountain

Mount Bachelor

Mount Snow

Mount Sunapee

Mt. Brighton

Mt. Hood Meadows

Okemo

Palisades Tahoe

Park City

Pico Mountain

Seven Springs

Snowbasin

Snowbird

Snowshoe

Solitude Mountain

Steamboat

Stevens Pass

Stowe

Stratton Mountain

Sugarbush

Sugarloaf

Summit at Snoqualmie-Central

Sunday River

Telluride

Vail

Whitefish

Winter Park

Blue Mountain, Canada

Mont Tremblant, Canada

Revelstoke, Canada

Whistler Blackcomb, Canada