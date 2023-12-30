Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Copilot app comes to iPhone and iPad

Microsoft’s Copilot app is now available for iPhone and iPad users via the App Store. This app integrates the company’s AI chat assistant technology, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. There’s also support for text-to-image generation using DALL-E3.
This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Microsoft says:
Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.
Chat and create all in one place—for free!
The launch of the dedicated Microsoft Copilot app comes after OpenAI launched its own ChatGPT app for iPhone back in May. Microsoft’s Copilot app gives users an alternative way of accessing ChatGPT technology, separate from integration with Bing.
The app is available on the App Store for free, with versions for iPhone and iPad. The iPad version of Microsoft Copilot can also be installed on any Mac powered by Apple Silicon via the Mac App Store.
Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments