Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Copilot app comes to iPhone and iPad

Microsoft’s Copilot app is now available for iPhone and iPad users via the App Store. This app integrates the company’s AI chat assistant technology, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. There’s also support for text-to-image generation using DALL-E3.

Microsoft says:

Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place—for free!

The launch of the dedicated Microsoft Copilot app comes after OpenAI launched its own ChatGPT app for iPhone back in May. Microsoft’s Copilot app gives users an alternative way of accessing ChatGPT technology, separate from integration with Bing.

The app is available on the App Store for free, with versions for iPhone and iPad. The iPad version of Microsoft Copilot can also be installed on any Mac powered by Apple Silicon via the Mac App Store.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.