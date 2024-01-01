We’re kicking off a new weekly series here on 9to5Mac that’ll aim to uncover the best, most unique, and most useful MagSafe and wireless charging accessories. Since the introduction of MagSafe with the iPhone 12, it’s been the primary way I’ve charged my iPhone. Even with the addition of USB-C with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, I’ve continued relying on MagSafe and other wireless chargers for daily and nightly charging. In a sense, it’s MagSafe or bust for me. To kick off the first edition of MagSafe Monday, I want to look at the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger.

MagSafe Mondays: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Using MagSafe in the car was one of the first accessories I purchased when I upgraded to the iPhone 12 mini (A phone ahead of its time), and I immediately fell in love. Getting in and out of the car is a prime example of where MagSafe shines. Before MagSafe, I’d use docks that would require a separate charger. I’d often get into the car and neglect to plug in the charger. It could quickly deplete the battery, especially in situations where you’d be using GPS over long drives.

Air vents installation

One of the things I’ve come to appreciate about an air vent installation with the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is how it can keep the iPhone cool in the brutal southern summers. Wireless charging can induce additional heat, so having a vent-based MagSafe charging solution allows the air conditioner to counterbalance the heat the wireless charging brings.

Only a handful of pieces are inside the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger kit, so installing takes just a few minutes. You get the main changing base, the vent attachment, a car charging adaptor, and a USB-C cable. I have USB-A in my car, so I swapped it for a USB-C to USB-A cable. I love that Belkin is embracing the future here with USB-C, though. You’ll screw the vent attachment into the base, and then you’ll slide the entire Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger into the vent.

Wrap up on Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

The Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is my favorite wireless car charger at the moment. It’s on the higher end of the price for this product category, but it’s a fantastic device. It brings a low profile, strong magnets, and a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply, capable of 10W fast charging. Another key feature is that it lets you use your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode for wide-screen navigation when using Apple Maps or Google Maps. It’s compatible with the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 (including Pro models) and MagSafe Cases. The Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger can be purchased from Amazon and directly from Belkin.