New Year’s deals start 2024 with M2 Mac mini from $499, Anker 15W MagSafe chargers, Apple Watch SE 2 $199, more

A fresh batch of deals are live to start of 2024, with some New Year’s savings applying to M2 Mac mini deals from $499. The first chance to save in months means that you can finally save on Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger at $127, while Apple Watch SE 2 styles hit second-best prices yet from $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 Mac mini deals kick off the New Year starting from $499

Amazon is now offering the latest M2 Mac mini for $499. The perfect discount to upgrade your workstation at the start of the year, today’s sale arrives from its usual $599 going rate. This is $100 off and marking the second-best price we’ve seen at within $20 of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it sell for less twice before, and that was over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $690, down from its $799 price tag. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review. We also take a closer look at what these Mac mini deals deliver below the fold.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Save on Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 3-in-1 Charging Cube with 15W MagSafe for $127. This is marking one of the first discounts in months from its usual $150 price tag, clocking in at 15% off. This is the best we’ve seen since it dropped $10 below today’s offer back over the fall Prime Day savings event in October of last year. There notably wasn’t a Black Friday discount, and now Anker is starting off the year with a chance to save on one of our favorite MagSafe releases.

As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene last year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

Apple Watch SE 2 styles hit second-best prices yet

Amazon is now offering the second-best prices on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models starting at $199 shipped. The savings kick off there with the 40mm GPS model which normally sells for $249. It’s now $50 off and landing at the second-best price so far. We’ve only seen it beaten once before at $20 less, and that was a month ago. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $229. It’s $50 off the usual $279 going rate and also getting the same second-best price yet treatment at within $20 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds in latest three colors all land at $160

Amazon is now discounting the latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Specifically applying to all three of the recently-released styles, pricing now drops to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. You’d typically pay $200 for the lineup, with today’s $40 discount arriving to match the all-time low on these releases. We’ve seen some of the other colors drop as low as $145 last summer, but today’s offer is the best price in months. You can see how all of those savings stack up in our hands-on review.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24.

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249

Apple’s most affordable iPad is now starting off 2024 at an even better value. Amazon currently offers the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $249 shipped. This is down from its usual $329 price tag and matching the second-best offer yet. It did drop to $230 over Black Friday, but if you missed out then this discount is nothing to sneeze at. While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor.

As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

