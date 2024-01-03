T-Mobile adds ‘Hulu on Us’ as its latest freebie for subscribers

T-Mobile is once again expanding its lineup of freebies, this time with the addition of Hulu. In a press release, T-Mobile announced that it is now offering “Hulu on Us” to its catalog of complimentary streaming services. There are two caveats to this offering, though: it’s the ad-supported tier of Hulu, and it’s only available to Go5G Next customers.

Free Hulu for (some) T-Mobile users

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, touts that this brings the value of T-Mobile’s complimentary streaming services to over $400 per year:

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”

Hulu on Us will be available to subscribers of T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan, which is its highest-end unlimited plan that first debuted last August. If you subscribe to one of T-Mobile’s lower-end plans, you’ll unfortunately miss out on this promo.

It’s also the ad-supported version of Hulu, and as of right now, it doesn’t appear like T-Mobile will give you the option to pay extra toward the ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier of Hulu normally costs $7.99.

T-Mobile says that customers can visit its website starting on January 24 for more details on how to redeem the new Hulu on Us benefit.

