 Skip to main content

T-Mobile adds ‘Hulu on Us’ as its latest freebie for subscribers

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 3 2024 - 6:54 am PT
1 Comment

T-Mobile is once again expanding its lineup of freebies, this time with the addition of Hulu. In a press release, T-Mobile announced that it is now offering “Hulu on Us” to its catalog of complimentary streaming services. There are two caveats to this offering, though: it’s the ad-supported tier of Hulu, and it’s only available to Go5G Next customers.

Free Hulu for (some) T-Mobile users

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, touts that this brings the value of T-Mobile’s complimentary streaming services to over $400 per year:

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more.

In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”

Hulu on Us will be available to subscribers of T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan, which is its highest-end unlimited plan that first debuted last August. If you subscribe to one of T-Mobile’s lower-end plans, you’ll unfortunately miss out on this promo.

It’s also the ad-supported version of Hulu, and as of right now, it doesn’t appear like T-Mobile will give you the option to pay extra toward the ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier of Hulu normally costs $7.99.

T-Mobile says that customers can visit its website starting on January 24 for more details on how to redeem the new Hulu on Us benefit.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com