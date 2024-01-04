The iPhone is the device that pushed the mobile industry away from physical keyboards, but nothing can truly replace that tactile experience. Launching next month, “Clicks” aims to add a physical keyboard to your iPhone with support for keyboard shortcuts and backlighting too.

Clicks is a keyboard accessory for the iPhone which is more than just a Bluetooth add-on. The accessory is a case that connects directly to your iPhone over Lightning or USB-C with a keyboard that extends out of the bottom of the device. It doesn’t require its own battery, drawing power directly from your phone, and has power passthrough so you can still charge without taking the case off.

Clicks offer three big advantages, the company explains.

That starts with screen real estate. By eliminating the on-screen virtual keyboard and moving that to a physical keyboard below, usable space on the iPhone is nearly doubled, Clicks says.

Beyond that, Clicks also points to precision in typing. Physical keyboards, over time, can be very good for typing speed, and Clicks adds that it “labored over every decision from exactly how the buttons should feel to the keyboard layout, ensuring it would be intuitive for iPhone users.”

Finally, Clicks also adds keyboard shortcuts to the iPhone. Keyboard shortcuts already exist in iOS, but they’re only accessible via a physical keyboard. Clicks says that its keyboard supports keyboard shortcuts across iOS and many apps, with some examples including:

Press CMD + H to quickly navigate to your home screen

Use CMD + Space to launch Search

Scroll through web pages with space bar

These are all plug and play too – no permissions needed to get set up, though a companion app enables additional features.

There are a couple of other noteworthy choices in the design. As mentioned, Clicks runs directly off of power from your iPhone. There’s no battery needed as some previous attempts at this concept have relied on. Further, each key is backlit to ensure you can still see the keys in a dark environment. And, finally, the case has a “one-piece design” to ensure a snug fit, rather than separating into pieces.

Plus, wireless charging and MagSafe still work with the case installed.

Clicks launches in three variants. The first is designed for iPhone 14 Pro with a Lightning connector, while two USB-C options will be available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All three will be sold for $139 and are available for pre-order starting today, with shipping beginning on February 1. Colors include “BumbleBee” yellow and “London Sky” gray/blue. Early buyers get first access to future colors, too.

Clicks Technology, the company behind this new keyboard case, was co-founded by two tech media industry veterans, Michael Fisher (MrMobile) and Kevin Michaluk (Crackberry Kevin).