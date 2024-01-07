Withings unveils BeamO 4-in-1 ‘disruptive’ multiscope with Apple Health support

Smart health device pioneer Withings has revealed its latest invention – BeamO. The company thinks it’s set to be a “disruptive” health device as a 4-in-1 multiscope that can check the health of your heart, lungs, and temperature.

Withings announced all the details of BeamO in a CES press release this evening.

“BeamO is a transformative multiscope device. Once, body temperature was the only health scan routinely taken at home. BeamO will revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits from the comfort of one’s own home. This crucial data will provide a vital overview of overall health or warning signs of potential areas of concern. Instead of measuring these stats a couple of times a year in a clinical setting, it will be possible to assess them every day.” Said Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings. “BeamO will be the thermometer of the future, providing the ability to assess temperature and observe the state of the heart and lungs.”

Roughly the size of Withings’ current contactless thermometer, BeamO packs ECG, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors.

The digital multiscope can measure:

Temperature

Heart Rate

1-lead electrocardiogram

Cardiac sounds

Blood oxygen levels (SpO2)

Respiratory sounds

With detection for:

Atrial fibrillation

Heart murmurs

Lung wheezing

Desaturation

BeamO works for up to 8 users and you can easily share your data with your doctor.

Along with syncing all the heart, lung, and temperature data to the Withings app, you can connect BeamO with Apple Health for a seamless experience with iPhone.

Availability

Following FDA approval, Withings says BeamO is slated to launch in June 2024 for $249.95.