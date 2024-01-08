All of today’s best Apple deals are headlined by a chance to save $249 on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air. It comes joined by a markdown on one of our favorite 15W MagSafe charging stations, as this 3-in-1 Anker cube drops to $112. Plus, you can skip the new model announced at CES and save on last year’s Samsung M80 Smart Monitor at $200 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is starting off the week with some savings attached thanks to an Amazon sale. The newer form-factor addition to the macOS lineup normally sells for $1,299, but right now it’s down to $1,050. This is $249 off that typical price tag and matching the best we’ve seen outside of exclusive offers for My Best Buy members. It’s the second-best price overall and comes within $50 of those member-only sales from back over the holiday shopping season last fall. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today that make it one of the best Apple deals around.

Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger is a 9to5 favorite

Joining the rest of today’s best Apple deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 3-in-1 Charging Cube with 15W MagSafe for $112.46 shipped. This is marking one of the first discounts in months from its usual $150 price tag, clocking in at 25% off. It’s one of the best offers to date period, clocking in at $15 under our previous mention and even below the fall Prime Day savings event in October of last year. There notably wasn’t a Black Friday discount, and now Anker is starting off the year with a chance to save on one of our favorite MagSafe releases.

As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene last year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

Last year’s Samsung M80 Smart Monitor now $200 off

Samsung just launched its newest version of the M80 Smart Monitor at CES 2024, and now last year’s modelis on sale. Amazon has it marked down to $499.99 shipped from the usual $700 price tag, saving you $200 and offering the second-best discount yet. Samsung’s now previous-generation M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as models from previous years, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s M80 Smart Monitor arrives with a sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, all while housing a 32-inch 4K panel. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. There’s also HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

As far as how the new model stacks up, there really aren’t all too many differences between the M80C and newer D counterpart. One big difference is largely just a software feature that lets you control the monitor’s settings through your mouse, versus having to use the physical controls of the bundled remote. There’s also support for spatial audio when paired with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. So it’s pretty safe to say that saving $200 on the older version is definitely a better value.

