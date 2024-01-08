ECOVACS debuts the new Matter-enabled DEEBOT X2 smart vacuum

Kicking off their CES announcements, ECOVACS is debuting a suite of new products, including a new DEEBOT X2 combo with a feature I’ve long awaited in a smart vacuum: Matter, which will give it HomeKit support.

The new Matter-enabled vacuum has upgraded hands-free capabilities and accuracy for cleaning floors, curtains, ceilings, and more. The DEEBOT X2 COMBO takes the X2 OMNI robot vacuum, mop, and auto-empty station and upgrades it by integrating a handheld vacuum for quick cleaning. Without a doubt, I am most excited that the vacuum is Matter-ready. While I’ve yet to see it using Matter 1.2 (and the Home app), there will be countless opportunities to further automate your HomeKit ecosystem with a smart vacuum as an automation and HomeKit scene option.

“Our dedication to reshaping the smart home cleaning experience extends far beyond

technological innovation,” emphasized Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, David Qian. “It transcends the mundane realm of manual chores, aiming to emancipate homeowners, fostering a sense of relaxation, and affording them the luxury of time to engage in what they love most. Whether it’s our floor and window cleaners, air purifiers, or lawnmowers, our evolving range of robotic solutions consistently strives to unburden homeowners, granting them precious time back for family, hobbies, and the myriad pleasures life has to offer.”

The X2 COMBO showcases a pioneering dual dust collection all-in-one base station designed to liberate homeowners from mundane chores such as charging, emptying, refilling, etc. This innovative station, along with its advanced mop cleaning system that employs hot water for mop washing and hot air for drying, features the unique DEEBOT and handheld bi-directional dust collection, ensuring a hands-free maintenance experience.

ECOVACS is also debuting the Winbot W2 OMNI and the US introduction of the GOAT

GX 600 robotic lawn mower. I am also interested in checking out the GX 600, as that is one area of home automation categories I’ve yet to explore. The product leverages ECOVACS’s technology for obstacle avoidance and advanced navigation. It requires no setup or physical boundaries and operates autonomously. It has an outdoor charging station to install at the edge of your lawn. It’ll be available to purchase later this spring.

Check out their website to learn more about all the new announcements from ECOVACS.