MagSafe wallets are a great way to simplify what’s on your everyday carry list while keeping a minimal wallet to avoid hurting your back by sitting on a massive wallet. In this week’s MagSafe Monday, I will review the ESR Magnetic Wallet and explain why it’s a great day-to-day wallet but excels as a travel wallet for plane trips.

I used Apple’s official MagSafe wallet for many years, and while I loved it for the Find My integration, I felt it was a bit too minimal for daily use. I could only fit three cards in it, which was great for the gym but became a challenge otherwise. I don’t live in a state that yet supports Apple’s digital driver’s license, and even when it does, I don’t know that I’d want to trust it daily. I like to carry at least four cards: my driver’s license, two credit cards, and my health insurance card. I wish Apple sold an option that allowed for a few more cards, but they don’t, and that’s an opportunity for other companies to provide a unique experience for a MagSafe Wallet.

ESR Magnetic Wallet

ESR is a fantastic brand for MagSafe-compatible products. My wife uses the ESR for MagSafe Car Mount in her car daily. Overall, it’s a solid company selling products for MagSafe fans. While searching for a new wallet, I came across the ESR Magnetic Wallet and ordered it immediately.

The ESR Magnetic Wallet is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 (including Pro, but not the Mini). It doesn’t support the iPhone 12 and 13 mini because the wallet is too long and the phone is too short. ESR claims that the ESR Magnetic Wallet magnets are also 200% more powerful than Apple’s official wallet. While I can’t verify the claim, it feels much more powerful than Apple’s official wallet.

One of the standout features of this wallet is it doubles as a stand. This is why it’s so great when traveling. When I am on a plane ride, I usually have a few shows or movies that have been on my list that I download and try to catch up on. With this wallet, you can choose from a portrait or landscape mode and any angle between 15° and 160°. So whether you’re catching up on a book in Apple Books / Kindle or a movie, you can leverage the wallet to keep it at the right angle on your tray table.

Storage-wise, I’ve been able to fit four total cards and a $20 for emergencies (of course, that doesn’t go as far these days) in it with ease. It has room for three cards slots and a clear window makes showing your driver’s license easy without having to remove it.

Wrap up

Overall, the ESR Magnetic Wallet is a great option when you want something minimal similar to Apple’s wallet but need a little more room. The only downside is that it lacks Find My support. The doubling as a stand makes it easy to become your everyday carry or when traveling. The ESR Magnetic Wallet can be purchased from Amazon or directly from ESR.