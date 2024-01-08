Mophie revives juice pack battery case for iPhone 15 lineup and unveils Qi2 chargers

mophie has a fun surprise for CES 2024, the revival of its popular juice pack battery cases. The latest iteration of the powered cases will be available for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Alongside the juice pack news, mophie has also shared launch details for its first Qi2 3-in-1 stand, vent mount, and portable battery.

mophie announced the juice pack revival and more in a press release this morning at CES.

mophie specifically engineered juice pack to be the perfect iPhone 15 companion. This rechargeable integrated battery case contains a 2,400-2,800 mAh internal lithium-ion polymer battery and enables Apple users to make the most of their day instead of worrying about their battery or pausing life to recharge their iPhone. In line with mophie’s heritage, when juice pack is connected to a power source, the Priority+ charging feature intelligently enables pass-through charging, so iPhone always receives power first. Once a user’s iPhone is fully charged, the juice pack battery case receives power second. Every juice pack incorporates smart-charging circuitry to provide your device with the perfect amount of power for a safe, quick charge.

mophie juice pack for iPhone 15 specs

For iPhone 15 – 2,400 mAh capacity

For iPhone 15 Pro – 2,600 mAh capacity

For iPhone 15 Pro Max – 2,800 mAh capacity

Made with 50% post-consumer recycled content

All models priced at $99.95 with a two-year warranty

mophie says that the new juice packs feature a soft-touch ABS finish and a focus on ergonomics for a comfortable feel. Additionally, the battery case has “slightly raised corners and a high-impact protection system” while still keeping what the company says is a “low profile.”

The new juice pack for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are set to launch in February.

9to5Mac’s take

It’s been since iPhone 11 that Apple offered its own battery case. When MagSafe arrived with iPhone 12, magnetic batteries have dominated the market. Yet, Apple just discontinued its own MagSafe Battery Pack in September.

Maybe mophie is on to something here – is it more convenient to just use a battery case? Are you excited to see juice pack return? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Qi2 Apple accessories coming in Q1

mophie also has its first 3 Qi2 accessories launching in March (after previously teasing them in September):

snap+ 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 MSRP) – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space.

($129.95 MSRP) – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) – The snap+ wireless charging vent mount magnetically holds iPhone securely where you can see it while it charges. It comes with an adjustable arm extension that lets you position your phone above or below the vent and adjust it to the perfect viewing angle.

snap+ powerstation mini with stand ($69.95 MSRP) is the next generation mobile power solution from mophie, transforming the way users charge smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds on-the-go. 5,000 mAh battery Compatible with MagSafe and Qi2 for 15W wireless charging Built-in aluminum stand for 100-degree adjustability

($69.95 MSRP) is the next generation mobile power solution from mophie, transforming the way users charge smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds on-the-go.