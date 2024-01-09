All of today’s best Apple deals have yielded some clearance offers on Apple Watch Series 8 from $289. Those $110 discounts come joined by Belkin’s 3-in-1 15W MagSafe dock with Apple Watch fast charging at $116, as well as a 50% price cut on Nanoleaf’s new Matter Smart String Lights. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 clearance takes $110 off

Starting off today’s best Apple deals, Amazon is now clearing out Apple Watch Series 8 models with $110 discounts to some of the best prices we’ve ever seen. The 41mm GPS style leads the way and now hits $289 from its original $399 price tag. This is marking the second-best discount we’ve ever seen, and has only been beaten once before in a 1-day sale over a month ago. It comes joined by the 45mm GPS Series 8 at $319, which is down by the same $110 from its usual $429 going rate. This is the third-best discount to date, too. Several case styles are included in the sale, too. Head below for all of the details.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that the newer iteration of wearable began shipping last fall. But Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models – let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $110 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. As far as what’s new with the 2023 model, the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

As far as the actual Series 8 is concerned, the device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock with Apple Watch fast charging now $116

Qi2 is officially taking the spotlight at CES 2024 this week as tons of companies show off their latest charging tech. It also means that the same brands are going to be clearing out their older models, just like today’s Amazon discount on the popular Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. To say it has been the blueprint for the rest of the StandBy solutions out there is a bit of an understatement, and now you can drop the stand down to $116. It normally sells for $150, and is now dropping by 23% in order to land at the third-best price to date. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Nanoleaf’s new Matter Smart String Lights see 50% off clearance discount

Christmas may have come and gone, but now that means you can score the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart String Lights for a new all-time low. Now half off, you can drop the usual $120 price tag down to $60 at Best Buy. This offer is live through the end of the day and marks the best discount ever as one of the first chances to save. We last saw the lights on sale for $90 back before the holidays, and now you can beat that by an extra $30 to save you 50% on the new debut. We break down how these are good for more than just lighting up the tree or decking the halls in our announcement coverage.

Nanoleaf’s new string lights are meant for more than just being put around the Christmas tree. This package includes a 65.6-foot strand of the multicolor lights, which ties into your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup via Matter. There’s both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board, too, with all three connection standards allowing you to control the lights, set automations, and turn on different animated effects for taking the festivities up a notch. They’re rated for both indoor and outdoor usage, too, and come in two different stands that connect to the main power supply.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now $60 off

Amazon is rolling out one of the best deals ever on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to start the year. These new releases now sell for $189 for one of the first times after just being refreshed back in the fall, dropping from the usual $249 price tag. This is $60 off and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We first saw these back at this price around launch in October, only to never have the price beaten or matched until today. We last saw them on sale for $190 over Thanksgiving Week. The discount is also matched at Best Buy, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

