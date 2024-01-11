Apple announces Al Gore and James Bell are retiring from its board of directors, Dr. Wanda Austin to join

Apple has announced a shakeup to its board of directors. In a press release today, the company said that Al Gore and James Bell are set to retire from its board of directors this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated for election to Apple’s board of directors.

Both Gore and Bell are retiring from Apple’s board in compliance with a longstanding policy that directors generally may not stand for reelection turning 75 years old.

Al Gore, former United States Vice President, held two roles on Apple’s board of directors, serving on the People and Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Gore has been a member of Apple’s board of directors since 2003.

Meanwhile, James Bell, former CEO and Corporate President of The Boeing Company, served Apple’s board of directors as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. Bell first joined Apple’s board in 2015.

Bell and Gore are the first people to leave Apple’s board of directors since Bob Iger stepped down in 2019. At the time, Iger cited competition between Apple and Disney in the streaming video industry as his reasoning for resigning.

On the departures of Gore and Bell, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

“We’re deeply grateful to Al and James for their many years of service to Apple — their insights, energy, and values have made us a stronger company in so many ways. For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work — from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues. James’s dedication has been extraordinary, and we’re thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he’s offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years.”

Apple also announced today that Dr. Wanda Austin has been nominated for election to its board of directors. “Dr. Austin brings decades of science and technology experience to her role, and she has a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy,” Apple said.

Tim Cook said:

“Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors. She’s an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it.”

More details are available in Apple’s full press release.