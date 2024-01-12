 Skip to main content

AirTag limit increased to 32 – though AirPods may count as three of ’em

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jan 12 2024 - 3:54 am PT
1 Comment
AirTag limit | Screengrabs of setup process

Apple has updated a support document to reflect an earlier unannounced increase in the maximum number of AirTags and other “items” supported by the Find My app.

When AirTags first launched, the maximum number of items supported was 16, which was subsequently doubled to 32 …

The Find My app has three categories, with a tab for each:

  • People
  • Devices
  • Items

AirTags fall into that third category, which was initially limited to 16 items.

You might have hit that limit sooner than expected, because while iPhones, iPads, and Macs fall into the Devices category, AirPods and Beats headphones are instead treated as Items. Not only that, but AirPods count as up to three items.

AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items.

That’s because the latest AirPods Pro allow each AirPod and the case to be separately tracked.

MacRumors spotted that Apple yesterday updated a support document, noting that the maximum number of Items has been increased from 16 to 32.

While the change has only just been documented, it appears Apple quietly increased the limit back in 2022, starting in iOS 16.

Composite by 9to5Mac. Images: Apple and Alessio Soggetti/Unsplash.

