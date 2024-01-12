This is how Algoriddim is bringing its popular ‘djay’ app to Vision Pro

As we inch closer to next week’s launch of Vision Pro pre-orders, we’re learning more about what to expect from third-party app developers. In a new post on its developer website, Apple shares details on how Algoriddim is bringing its popular DJ app djay to Vision Pro.

In the post, Algoriddim CEO and cofounder Karin Morsy explains that djay immediately felt like the perfect fit for Vision Pro:

But Morsy says all that previous work was prologue to djay on the infinite canvas. “When we heard about Apple Vision Pro,” he says, “it felt like djay was this beast that wanted to be unleashed. Our vision — no pun intended — with Algoriddim was to make DJing accessible to everyone,” he says. Apple Vision Pro, he says, represents the realization of that dream. “The first time I experienced the device was really emotional. I wanted to be a DJ since I was a child. And suddenly here were these turntables, and the night sky, and the stars above me, and this light show in the desert. I felt like, ‘This is the culmination of everything. This is the feeling I’ve been wanting people to experience.’”

Morsy describes the experience of developing djay for visionOS as “the wildest sprint of our lives.” One aspect of the work was determining what djay on Vision Pro should look like. The team ultimately settled on multiple different environments with varying levels of immersion:

They also thought about environments. djay offers a windowed view, a shared space that brings 3D turntables into your environment, and several forms of full immersion. The app first opens to the windowed view, which should feel familiar to anyone who’s spun on the iPad app: a simple UI of two decks. The volumetric view brings into your room not just turntables, but the app’s key moment: the floating 3D cube that serves as djay’s effects control pad.

You can read more about Algoriddim‘s work to bring djay to Vision Pro on Apple’s developer website. Let’s just hope the Vision Pro turns out to be a more lucrative platform for Algoriddim than the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar was…