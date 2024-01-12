We’re wrapping up the work week with all of Friday’s best Apple deals. On tap today, you can save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles, as Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet with Find My drops down to $45. A launch discount is also live on Satechi’s new 145W 4-port USB-C GaN travel charger, landing at $96. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles

The second-best prices to date are returning on Apple Watch Series 9. Courtesy of Amazon, the 41mm GPS wearable drops down to $329 shipped. It normally sells for $399, and is clocking in with the same $70 in savings that the rest of the sale has. The 45mm GPS model is on sale as well, dropping to $359 from its usual $429 price tag. We last saw these prices back in December. Multiple case and band style combinations are available for each size, and the savings are matched at Best Buy. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet with Find My is $45 (Reg. $59)

Earlier in the week we covered OtterBox’s new leather alternative iPhone cases, and tons of you proceeded to pour into my mentions to tell me that you’d rather just stick with leather. If that’s you, then just the discount has arrived to make sure you can do just that. Apple’s official iPhone Leather MagSafe Wallet is on sale for $45 at Woot, complete with Find My support. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is the newer version of Apple’s magnetic accessory that normally sells for $59. Stock in general has been in short supply since Apple announced it was moving away from leather, let alone being able to score any deals. Today’s offer is 24% off the going rate and comes within $5 of our last mention – which was at the very beginning of November.

Having originally launched alongside the iPhone 14, this newer version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the more recent inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. So if you’re not ready to embrace the new FineWoven material, today’s discount has you covered with the tried and true leather that Apple had been using for years. Dive into our review of the new model for a closer look.

Satechi’s new 145W 4-port USB-C GaN travel charger is 20% off

Satechi is rounding out its CES 2024 reveals today by showcasing its new 145W USB-C GaN Travel Charger. The new debut is launching at 20% off, dropping down to $96. This is down from the usual $120 MSRP that it’ll return to after its special launch promotion. It’s the first discount we’ve seen and is of course a new all-time low. We break down the features below the fold or over in our launch coverage.

Satechi’s newest GaN charger brings a 4-port design over to your travel setup. It has 145W of power packed into its silver design, with four USB-C ports allowing you to use all of that power for charging up your Apple setup. As far as its travel features go, in the box you’ll find four swappable outlet adapters. There’s of course the usual United States AC prong, with additional ones for use in the UK, EU, and AU.

