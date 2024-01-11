Satechi launches 145W GaN 4-port international travel charger to juice up all your Apple devices

For its final CES 2024 launch, Satechi has unveiled its 145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger with international adapters. The accessory is a GaN charger with a compact design and plenty of power for all your Apple devices.
Satechi detailed the new multi-device GaN charger in a press release this morning:
With four USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 145W, the new GaN charger utilizes the latest Power Delivery 3.1 protocol and has an innovative, travel-friendly design that includes four interchangeable travel adapters (EU/AU/UK/US) and a mesh bag for carrying convenience. The charger is also equipped with smart power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.
145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger specs
- 2x USB-C PD 3.1
- 2x USB-C PD 3.0
- Ports 1 and 2 can output up to 140W (when one device is connected)
- Ports 3 and 4 can output up to 45W (when one device is connected)
- EU/AU/UK/US adapters included plus travel bag
- Space gray and black finish
The 145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger is available now from Satechi. Regularly priced at $119.99, the company is doing a 20% off launch promo with code “CES20“.
And check out the rest of Satetchi’s CES launches:
- Satechi launches upgraded Stand & Hub for Mac mini/Studio and Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub
- Satechi launches Slim Mechanical Bluetooth Keyboard, announces foldable Qi2 multi-device chargers
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments