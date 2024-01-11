Satechi launches 145W GaN 4-port international travel charger to juice up all your Apple devices

For its final CES 2024 launch, Satechi has unveiled its 145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger with international adapters. The accessory is a GaN charger with a compact design and plenty of power for all your Apple devices.

Satechi detailed the new multi-device GaN charger in a press release this morning:

With four USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 145W, the new GaN charger utilizes the latest Power Delivery 3.1 protocol and has an innovative, travel-friendly design that includes four interchangeable travel adapters (EU/AU/UK/US) and a mesh bag for carrying convenience. The charger is also equipped with smart power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.

145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger specs

2x USB-C PD 3.1

2x USB-C PD 3.0

Ports 1 and 2 can output up to 140W (when one device is connected)

Ports 3 and 4 can output up to 45W (when one device is connected)

EU/AU/UK/US adapters included plus travel bag

Space gray and black finish

The 145W USB-C 4-Port Travel Charger is available now from Satechi. Regularly priced at $119.99, the company is doing a 20% off launch promo with code “CES20“.

