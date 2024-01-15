MagSafe Monday: Anker’s 10,000mAh battery with stand keeps your iPhone 15 running night and day

One of the downsides of leaving the Max lineup with my iPhone 15 was the battery life. The Max iPhones, thanks to their bigger batteries, keep running and running. While the battery life of the iPhone 15 is fantastic, I have noticed that I can get low by the end of the day if I am traveling or out and about without a charger. To augment that, I’ve been using the Anker Magnetic Battery 10,000mAh.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Why MagSafe for on-the-go battery charging

I’ve always made it a habit to keep a charger at full capacity while traveling, as I never want to get a low battery alert while trying to hail an Uber or use Apple Maps. Before MagSafe with the iPhone 12 lineup, these battery packs would use a USB-A connection with a Lightning cable. While it worked great, carrying it around with a cable was cumbersome. You also had to ensure you always had a cable as well.

Thanks to MagSafe, you can snap it on the back and continue to use your device while charging – no cord needed.

Anker Magnetic Battery 10,000mAh

The Anker Magnetic Battery 10,000mAh is a powerful MagSafe Battery; depending on your usage and iPhone model, you’ll get anywhere from 1.5 to 1.8 charges from the battery when fully charged. The 10,000mAh capacity consists of two 5,000mAh batteries that are connected in series inside the device. While using wireless charging, you’ll get 7.5 watts. It also includes a USB-A port and a USB-C to charge a non-MagSafe device like an iPad, Nintendo Switch, etc. You can also charge your iPhone over the port for a faster charge. Wired charging-wise, you’ll see 20W USB-C and 18W USB-A wired charging when plugging a wire to charge.

You can also dual charge the battery and your iPhone with passthrough support. Recharging the battery from empty will take about 2.6 hours.

My favorite feature of the device is the included kickstand. The kickstand lets you prop up your iPhone in landscape or portrait mode, which is perfect for coffee house Zoom meetings or watching Ted Lasso on an airplane.

Size: 4.21 x 2.62 x 0.71 in

218g/7.7oz

Recharging time: 2.5 Hours (20W)

Cell capacity: 10,000mAh

Overall, it’s a fantastic option for a MagSafe Battery Pack. The strong magnets keep your iPhone firmly in place with enough juice to get you through even the heaviest days when you’re away from a charger for longer.

You can buy the 10,000mAh Anker Magnetic Battery from Amazon or Anker.