Apple discounts iPhone, iPad and Mac in China for Lunar New Year amid fears of weak demand

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jan 15 2024 - 1:34 am PT
Apple has launched a rare Lunar New Year promotion in China featuring discounts on all its key products, including the iPhone.

Chinese customers can save up to 500 RMB (about $70) on the iPhone Pro Max. Savings up to 800 RMB are available on the 15-inch MacBook Air, and customers can find smaller discounts on offer for iPad, Apple Watch SE, AirPods and the Apple Pencil.

The promotion is running from January 18 through January 21, ostensibly as a celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year. While it is common for many Chinese companies to run sales during this period, Apple rarely participates.

Discounts more commonly appear at Apple authorized resellers, but almost never directly from Apple’s own website. For comparison, in the US, Apple runs gift card promotions annually for Black Friday but specifically does not discount the price of the products themselves.

A willingness to discount may signal that Apple is trying to boost sales, amid analyst rumors of weak Chinese demand for the latest iPhone models. The value of Apple’s company stock price has fallen about 6% since December as analysts become increasing pessimistic about near-term sales performance.

Apple will report its official earnings results for the holiday quarter at an investor call on February 1.

