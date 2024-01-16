 Skip to main content

PSA: Warn your non-techy friends about fake AppleCoin ads

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jan 16 2024 - 4:39 am PT
1 Comment
Fake AppleCoin ads

The social network formerly known as Twitter has been inundated lately with fake ads for ‘AppleCoin’ …

While it may be laughably obvious to us that the claimed cryptocurrency is as fake as a three dollar bill, the vague resemblance between the non-existing coin and AirTag may lend it a sense of familiarity for non-techy folk, so you might want to warn your non-techy friends.

It’s of course not the first time that we’ve seen fake Apple ads used in this way. Back in 2022, scammers created an ‘Apple Crypto Event’ video stream on YouTube, and managed to attract 70,000 viewers.

The stream was titled “Apple Event Live. Ceo of Apple Tim Cook: Apple & Metaverse in 2022.” In actuality, the video was ripped from an interview Cook did with CNN back in 2018. The host of the stream simply added logos for Bitcoin and Ethereum to the video and covered the CNN logo with the “URGENT NEWS” banner […]

Clicking any of the links in the video’s description took you to some scammy cryptocurrency websites where users were encouraged to “buy” things like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

A similar scam the previous year attracted 30k views.

These frauds are made more convincing for the technically naive by the fact that the accounts promoting the ads are ‘verified’ X accounts. Even more than a year after the company started selling the blue checkmark to anyone with eight bucks in their pocket, that can still lend an air of credibility to those who aren’t in the know.

If you’re looking for a safe way to buy cryptocurrency, check out our guide, updated at the end of last year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Scams

Scams

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor