Apple @ Work Podcast: SAP’s open source macOS apps

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide’s method means fewer support tickets, less frustration, and most importantly: 100% fleet compliance. Visit kolide.com/appleatwork to learn more or book a demo.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Harald Monihart from SAP about their open source macOS apps for Apple IT admins.

Show Notes

Connect with Bradley

Listen to Past Episodes