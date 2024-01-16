T-Mobile beats Verizon and AT&T in every mobile metric, says Speedtest maker Ookla

Ookla has unveiled its Q4 2023 US mobile Internet report and T-Mobile has kept its top spot for the fastest download and upload speeds, lowest latency, best consistency, video experience, and more. Here’s how much faster and better T-Mobile performed than Verizon and AT&T in the new report.

To finish out 2023, T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for cellular service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

And the Uncarrier won every other metric Ookla measured. The newest independent data from Ookla mostly corroborates what we saw last week from Opensignal.

However, Opensignal’s data saw Verizon win first place for some of the 5G experience metrics whereas Ookla saw T-Mobile sweep everything. Ok, here are all the details…

US mobile speeds for Q4 2023

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 188.96 Mbps for Q4 2023. Verizon and AT&T had ~2x slower median download speeds at 91.62 and 90.82 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within ~5 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 12.19 Mbps.

For latency, T-Mobile just beat out Verizon and AT&T with a median of 50 ms:

For consistency, T-Mobile scored an 87.3%.

Here’s how Ookla describes this metric: “In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q4 2023, with 87.3% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 83.7% and 81.3%, respectively.”

For video performance, T-Mobile also led the three:

For median 5G download speeds, T-Mobile still led by a good margin at 238.87 Mbps, but Verizon made some gains with a median speed of almost 200 Mbps.

Ookla’s findings also show T-Mobile winning first place for 5G video, lowest 5G latency, and 5G consistency.

You can check out the full report for more details including regional performance and more.