iPhone 14 Pro starts from $840, stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 $236 off, FineWoven gear, more

We’re at the halfway point in the week with all of today’s best Apple deals. Everything comes headlined by Amazon refurbished discounts on iPhone 14 Pro from $840. You can also step up to a more premium stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 at $236 off, with that all-time low coming joined by much of the same status on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet at $37.

Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 14 Pro see Amazon refurb discounts from $840

Amazon is now marking down iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in its Renewed Premium condition. The savings start with the unlocked 128GB capacity at $840. That’s down from the handset’s original $999 price tag in order to save you $160. There are also some other models on sale, which take as much as $524 off the usual price tags. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the new 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Save $236 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9. The more premium 41mm GPS + Cellular wearable now sells for $463. This is down from its usual $699 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $236 off. It’s the first markdown since back in the beginning of November, and is still one of the first discounts of any kind since launching last fall. If one of Apple’s standard aluminum cases isn’t going to cut it, then you can at least step up to the more elegant stainless steel model without paying anywhere close to full price. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Or you could just save $90 on the standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 instead.

Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet for iPhone 15 now $37

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s official FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. Sporting all of the expected Find My tech, the savings land at $37 on the Taupe style. You’d more regularly pay $59, with today’s offer taking 37% off and marking the best discount we’ve ever seen. Our last mention was back in December at $45, for comparison. Get a closer look at what to expect over in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces leather in the company’s lineup as it looks to transition away from using less sustainable material. Now arriving in its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch. There’s Find My capabilities baked in for tracking your wallet if it ever gets misplaced, not to mention the magnetic design that can adhere right to the back of your iPhone 15.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]