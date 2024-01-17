Apple selling ‘Year of the Dragon’ iPhone and AirTag gear from OtterBox and Mophie

In addition to the 2024 Black Unity Apple Watch band, Apple has added some new Year of the Dragon-themed accessories to its retail inventory.

Three new products from Mophie and OtterBox let you add some Lunar New Year flair to your Apple gear.

OtterBox Lumen Series MagSafe cases for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature special Year of the Dragon artwork:

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a case customized for the Lunar New Year — Otterbox Lumen Series for MagSafe. Illustrated by acclaimed artist, Yulong Lli, this auspicious Apple iPhone case brings to life the Dragon’s bold personality through bursts of peony-shaped fireworks, swirling lines, and bright colors.

OtterBox has also produced a Year of the Dragon version for its Rugged Case for AirTag featuring a dragon scales pattern:

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a case customized for the Lunar New Year — Rugged Case for AirTag. It features a blend of bold colors and a pattern of Dragon scales that pair perfectly with your Lumen Series for MagSafe Lunar New Year case, completing your auspicious look. This tough, two-piece Apple AirTag case protects your AirTag from wear and tear while it keeps track of your stuff. And it comes with two carabiners for quick, secure connections. Mark this rare year with the equally unique Rugged Case for AirTag.

Lastly, Mophie has made a gorgeous version of its powerstation plus 10K battery.

Apple also recently launched a rare Lunar New Year promotion on Apple hardware in China.