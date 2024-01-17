 Skip to main content

Samsung launches flagship titanium iPhone competitor, teases fitness tracking ring

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 17 2024
Samsung held its Unpacked event today to announce its latest and greatest Galaxy smartphones including the flagship new S24 Ultra sporting a titanium build like the iPhone 15 Pro. Along with the new phones, Samsung also had a surprise up its sleeve as it teased its first health and fitness tracking ring.

My colleagues at 9to5Google covered the Samsung Unpacked event live today including hands-on time with the new smartphones. Here are the main specs, upgrades, and what they noticed:

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+

  • 6.2 and 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ or QHD+ display (now flat)
  • Aluminum build
  • 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto 3x
  • 8 or 12GB RAM
  • 128-512GB storage
  • Snapdragon Gen 3 in the US, custom Exynos SoC outside the US
  • Android 14 with One UI 6.1
  • 7 years of Android updates
  • New AI features like “Generative Edit” for photos and more
  • Starts from $799/999
image via 9to5Google

Take a closer look at the S24 and S24+:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

image via 9to5Google
  • 6.8-inch AMOLED display (now flat)
    • 2,600 nits
    • Variable refresh from 1 to 120Hz
  • Titanium build
  • 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP front-facing camera
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB-1TB storage
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Android 14 with One UI 6.1
  • New AI features like “Generative Edit” for photos and more
  • 7 years of Android updates
  • Starts at $1,299

Check out all the details in 9to5Google’s full coverage:

Galaxy Ring

image via Samsung

A fun surprise at Unpacked today was the tease of Samsung’s first health and fitness tracking ring. Named Galaxy Ring, the device will take on products like Oura as an alternative to Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch.

Samsung just gave a short tease of the upcoming product saying:

We’ve created a powerful and accessible health and wellness device here to change the shape of future health like only Samsung can. Meet the Galaxy Ring.

No launch or price details for now, but we may hear more in the middle of the year.

What do you think about the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones and upcoming fitness ring? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Samsung

