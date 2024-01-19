Apple Vision Pro available in three storage configurations

Along with pre-orders opening today, Apple has also shared its full in-depth breakdown of tech specs for Vision Pro. The company has confirmed that Vision Pro is available in three different storage tiers, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Here’s the breakdown of Vision Pro pricing across those storage tiers:

256GB : $3,499

: $3,499 512GB : $3,699

: $3,699 1TB: $3,899

There had been questions about whether Apple Vision Pro would be available in storage capacities other than the initial 256GB. Apple didn’t ultimately confirm these options until when pre-orders actually started on Friday morning.

I’ve had the chance to go hands-on with Vision Pro twice, once at WWDC last June and another this week in New York City. You can read my recaps below:

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.