 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro available in three storage configurations

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 19 2024 - 5:26 am PT
10 Comments
Vision Pro

Along with pre-orders opening today, Apple has also shared its full in-depth breakdown of tech specs for Vision Pro. The company has confirmed that Vision Pro is available in three different storage tiers, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Here’s the breakdown of Vision Pro pricing across those storage tiers:

  • 256GB: $3,499
  • 512GB: $3,699
  • 1TB: $3,899

There had been questions about whether Apple Vision Pro would be available in storage capacities other than the initial 256GB. Apple didn’t ultimately confirm these options until when pre-orders actually started on Friday morning.

I’ve had the chance to go hands-on with Vision Pro twice, once at WWDC last June and another this week in New York City. You can read my recaps below: 

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com