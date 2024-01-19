Vision Pro: Apple’s first spatial computer is now available for pre-order

Apple’s first spatial computer is officially available for pre-order in the United States. Vision Pro can now be ordered from Apple’s website for $3,499, and it kicks off a new era that has been years in the making.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vision Pro and how to pre-order it.

How to pre-order Apple Vision Pro

In order to pre-order Vision Pro, you’ll need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. When you buy the device, you’ll scan your face twice so Apple knows your sizing information for the VIsion Pro’s Light Seal and headbands. During this process, you’ll look up, down, left, and right two times.

You can head to the Apple Store app on your iPhone or Vision Pro for $3,499. The first orders will arrive on February 2 and you can opt for delivery or in-store pickup.

In the Vision Pro box, you’ll receive a handful of different goodies:

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions

Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth (this is NOT the same polishing cloth Apple sells separately, according to Jason Snell)

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

Additionally, if you wear glasses, you’ll need to submit a valid prescription from your eye doctor after checkout. Apple is teaming up with Zeiss to sell Optical Inserts for Vision Pro:

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers are available for $99

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescriptions are available for $149

As of right now, Vision Pro is only available in the United States. Apple has said that the device will launch elsewhere in the world sometime later this year.

Apple Vision Pro demos

If you aren’t ready to shell out $3,499 for Vision Pro, Apple will begin offering in-store demos on February 2. These demos will be 25 minutes long and guide users through how to use Vision Pro, what content and apps are available, and more.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.

More Vision Pro pre-order details:

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve had the chance to go hands-on with Vision Pro twice, once at WWDC last June and another this week in New York City. You can read my recaps below:

The TL;DR is that I was blown away by Vision Pro in both of my demos. The software and hardware come together to create what is the most impressive products in its category. I can’t wait to get my hands on Vision Pro for more in-depth testing.

Are you pre-ordering Vision Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

