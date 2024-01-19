Here’s how much Vision Pro AppleCare and deductibles cost

Along with Vision Pro pre-orders launching today, Apple has shared how much it costs to protect its brand-new headset. $500 gets you two-year coverage, but you can also opt for monthly coverage that lasts as long as you like. We’ll also cover how much the deductibles are if you need to get a replacement or repairs, what all is covered, and more.

Matching the rest of Apple’s products in the US, Vision Pro comes with a one-year warranty and 90 days of technical support.

Every Apple Vision Pro comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage1 and includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. Each incident is subject to a service fee.2 Coverage begins on your AppleCare+ purchase date.

But for an expensive wearable like this, it might be wise to protect it with Apple’s extended warranty that offers unlimited coverage of damage and accidents.

You might check with your credit card/bank to see if extended warranties are included as a perk, but that likely won’t offer accidental damage protection like AppleCare.

Vision Pro AppleCare cost and deductibles

$499 for two years

Or $24.99/month until you cancel (= $300/year)

(= $300/year) $299 deductible for accidental damage

$29 deductible for damage to included accessories

Unlimited incidents covered with one of the above deductibles

Available to add within 60 days of purchase (online or in-store)

We haven’t seen Apple publish how much out-of-warranty Vision Pro repairs/replacements will cost, but we’ll update this article as soon as we do.

Update: Cracked cover glass repair/replacement runs $799 without AppleCare. That means if you only break the glass once, it’s a wash versus buying $499 AppleCare + the $299 deductible. But you’re of course getting coverage for everything with AppleCare plus unlimited incidents.

You can read more about Vision Pro AppleCare on Apple’s page here.