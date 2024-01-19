Vision Pro shipping estimates begin slipping to March for some configurations

If you were hoping to get a Vision Pro on February 2 launch day, your time has run out. Shipping estimates for all three Vision Pro storage configurations have slipped to March less than an hour after pre-orders first started.

Vision Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configuration options. The 256GB tier was the first model to face supply constraints, followed shortly thereafter by the higher-capacity models.

If you head to the Apple Store app or website, you’ll see that shipping estimates for Vision Pro have fallen to mid-March. This also includes estimates for in-store pickup, as well.

This, however, can vary based on your sizing information. Some sizes for Vision Pro are still showing as being available for delivery in early February. Your mileage may vary, check your options in the Apple Store app for the exact details.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would have around 60,000 to 80,000 Vision Pro units available for launch day in the United States. Whether or not that turned out to be the case is unknown, as Apple doesn’t report unit sales for any of its products.

