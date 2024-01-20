Here’s how to stop robocalls and spam calls on your iPhone in 2024

Receiving endless robocalls and spam calls disrupts your day and violates your privacy. Incogni, a dedicated personal data removal service, ends the invasive hassle.

iPhone users have the option to block specific numbers — tap the blue “i” next to the number in “Recents” and select “Block this Caller” — but this method only blocks calls from that one number. Another alternative is to mute calls from unknown numbers, sending them directly to voicemail. But this requires frequent voicemail checking to ensure you don’t miss anything important.

The most efficient strategy to get rid of robocalls and spam calls for all smartphone users is to keep your number out of spammers’ hands. Data brokers and people-search sites collect and sell personal information, so they’re a big reason why you get all those robocalls and spam calls. And they want to sell your personal information as much as possible because that’s how data brokers make money.

While the law mandates that data brokers halt such sharing upon request, the reality is daunting. The sheer number of these brokers makes data removal requests a time-consuming task, and even after removal, there’s a need for continual monitoring since your information can be re-added over time.

This is where Incogni shines. The personal data removal service handles this cumbersome process on your behalf, ensuring your number remains private and allowing you to make spam calls a thing of the past. And it just takes a few minutes to set up – just tell Incogni which personal data you want removed.

Incogni’s automated personal information removal service will ferret out the data brokers most likely to be abusing your personal data. It will then send out wave after wave of opt-out requests on your behalf.

Incogni, which was created by cybersecurity company Surfshark, jumps through data companies’ hoops so you don’t have to.

It strictly adheres to each one’s removal procedure and deals with extra data broker interactions like rejection appeals. And the best part? Incogni restarts the whole process every three months to keep your data out of circulation.

You can cancel at any time, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s really nothing to lose – apart from those irritating spam calls.

