All of today’s best Apple deals start with the first 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sale since Black Friday, dropping the 512GB model down to $1,000. This $99 discount comes joined by Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $190, as well as the best prices yet on Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks from $72. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

11-inch M2 iPad Pro on sale for the first time since Black Friday

Amazon now has Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro back in stock for the first time in months, while also rolling out some savings. The Wi-Fi 512GB capacity now drops down to $1,000. It’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag for the first time in quite some while with $99 in savings attached. This comes within $1 of our previous Black Friday mention, and is the first discount since.

This is Apple’s latest generation of iPad Pro, all of which comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models. It includes all of the staples you’d expect like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $190

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $200 for an open-box model. This is $149 off the usual $349 going rate, undercuts Amazon’s concurrent sale by $99, and is the best we’ve ever seen. You can also drop the price even further by going with a refurbished unit at $190 – saving you an extra $10 while including a 90-day warranty. Both black and white colorways are available as part of today’s sale, too. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support. There’s also a dedicated USB-C charging port on the side so you don’t have to waste all of the higher-bandwidth features of the built-in Thunderbolt port on charging. The folio form-factor also houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks fall to best prices yet

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now marking down all three of the new Prime USB-C Power Banks. This is the first time we’ve seen the trio discounted together, with its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank leading the pack at $104. Normally fetching $130, this is still one of the first discounts period and now drops lower than before at 20% off. It’s $6 below our previous mention from the holidays, too. The 12,000mAh model is also on sale at $72, down from $90. It’s 20% off as well, marking one of the first discounts at a new all-time low.

The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you need extra power, the 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W model is also getting in on the savings – for the very first time. This model is now down to $162 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It’s $18 off the usual $180 price tag and offering all of the same perks as the rest of the lineup, just in a mightier form-factor with an even larger battery capacity and more power to go around. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Save 35% on official Alpine Loop Apple Watch bands

Amazon is marking down an assortment of Apple’s official Alpine Loop Apple Watch Bands. Compatible with both the Ultra wearables and 45mm Series 9 devices, pricing now starts at $64 across several colorways and sizes. Each one drops down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest starting price we’ve seen. For comparison, the last discount was $84 over the holidays, and now you can save an extra $6.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

Logitech’s USB-C Brio 500 webcam sports auto-framing 1080p tech

Amazon is now offering the new Logitech Brio 500 HD Webcam for $83. This is down from the usual $130 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We’ve seen it on sale for $100 a few times throughout last year following its spring launch, and now to start the year it’s dropping by an extra $17.

Logitech’s new Brio 500 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M3 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

