Apple showcases iPhone 15 Plus battery life in new ad: ‘Battery that goes on and on’ [Video]

Apple is out with a new ad that once again highlights iPhone 15 Plus battery life. “Looooong lasting battery for relentless moments,” Apple says. “Relax, it’s iPhone 15 Plus.”

This is the second ad Apple has shared recently highlighting iPhone 15 Plus battery life. Back in December, Apple debuted a new iPhone 15 Plus ad that cleverly featured a power outlet singing about missing the iPhone 15 Plus.

As a refresher, here’s how iPhone 15 battery life shakes out between each model:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback, up to 95 hours audio playback – 4,422 mAh, 17.10 Wh

Here’s today’s new “One More” ad spotlighting iPhone 15 Plus. Apple also recently debuted a focused on the “Check In” feature of iOS 17.