Apple has shared the official battery life ratings for the iPhone 15 lineup. Follow along for a detailed look at how iPhone 15 battery specs compare to iPhone 14, 13, and 12, including what to expect for iPhone 15 battery life for video and audio playback.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature the same overall design as the iPhone 14 with flat sides. However, they include tweaks like more rounded edges, and the new Pro models are made with titanium frames.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are barely thicker than their predecessors at 0.32 inches (8.25 mm) and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are the same thickness as the 14 and 14 Plus at 0.31 inches (7.8 mm).

And with the switch to titanium, the 15 Pro models are 8 to 9% lighter than the 14 Pro devices.

iPhone 15 battery specs

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback, up to 95 hours audio playback

Up to video playback, up to audio playback iPhone 15 Pro: Up to 23 hours video playback, up to 75 hours audio playback

Up to video playback, up to audio playback iPhone 15 Plus: Up to 26 hours video playback, up to 100 hours audio playback

Up to video playback, up to audio playback iPhone 15: Up to 20 hours video playback, up to 80 hours audio playback

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of iPhone 15 battery specs:

As it turns out, all of the iPhone 15 models offer the same video and audio playback ratings as the iPhone 14 lineup.

Here’s a look at the iPhone 15 battery versus iPhone 14, 13, and 12 by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs.

All battery estimates from Apple include the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery for video playback 29 hours 29 hours 28 hours 20 hours Battery for audio playback 95 hours 95 hours 95 hours 80 hours

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Battery for video playback 23 hours 23 hours 22 hours 17 hours Battery for audio playback 75 hours 75 hours 75 hours 65 hours

﻿ iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 14 Plus Battery for video playback 26 hours 26 hours Battery for audio playback 100 hours 100 hours

iPhone 15 iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Battery for video playback 20 hours 20 hours 19 hours 17 hours Battery for audio playback 80 hours 80 hours 75 hours 65 hours

What do you think about the iPhone 15 battery specs?

Is each model offering enough or were you hoping for improvements this year? Share your thoughts in the comments!