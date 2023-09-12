 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 battery life: What you’ll get and how it compares to iPhone 14 and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 12 2023 - 12:24 pm PT
8 Comments
Apple has shared the official battery life ratings for the iPhone 15 lineup. Follow along for a detailed look at how iPhone 15 battery specs compare to iPhone 14, 13, and 12, including what to expect for iPhone 15 battery life for video and audio playback.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature the same overall design as the iPhone 14 with flat sides. However, they include tweaks like more rounded edges, and the new Pro models are made with titanium frames.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are barely thicker than their predecessors at 0.32 inches (8.25 mm) and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are the same thickness as the 14 and 14 Plus at 0.31 inches (7.8 mm).

And with the switch to titanium, the 15 Pro models are 8 to 9% lighter than the 14 Pro devices.

iPhone 15 battery specs

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback, up to 95 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Up to 23 hours video playback, up to 75 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 15 Plus: Up to 26 hours video playback, up to 100 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 15: Up to 20 hours video playback, up to 80 hours audio playback
iPhone 15 battery specs

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of iPhone 15 battery specs:

As it turns out, all of the iPhone 15 models offer the same video and audio playback ratings as the iPhone 14 lineup.

Here’s a look at the iPhone 15 battery versus iPhone 14, 13, and 12 by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs. 

All battery estimates from Apple include the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

iPhone 15 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro MaxiPhone 13 Pro MaxiPhone 12 Pro Max
Battery for video playback29 hours29 hours28 hours20 hours
Battery for audio playback95 hours95 hours95 hours80 hours
iPhone 15 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 13 ProiPhone 12 Pro
Battery for video playback23 hours23 hours22 hours17 hours
Battery for audio playback75 hours75 hours75 hours65 hours
﻿iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 14 Plus
Battery for video playback26 hours26 hours
Battery for audio playback100 hours100 hours
iPhone 15iPhone 14iPhone 13iPhone 12
Battery for video playback20 hours20 hours19 hours17 hours
Battery for audio playback80 hours80 hours75 hours65 hours

What do you think about the iPhone 15 battery specs?

Is each model offering enough or were you hoping for improvements this year? Share your thoughts in the comments!

