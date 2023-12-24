 Skip to main content

Apple touts ‘loooooong battery life’ in new iPhone 15 Plus ad [Video]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 24 2023 - 11:53 am PT
0 Comments

Apple is out with a new ad focused on the iPhone 15 Plus. Called “Miss You,” the ad emphasizes the iPhone 15 Plus battery life – concluding that the device offers “loooooong battery life” alongside its other features.

The ad is set to the song “Way Too Long” by Doe Boy and comes in at 38 seconds long. Apple says:

Big screen. Big battery life. iPhone 15 Plus is here. Dynamic Island. New 48MP Main camera. 2x Telephoto. Next-generation portraits. Water resistant (IP68). USB-C. Durable color-infused glass. Aluminum design. You don’t want to miss it.

As a refresher, here’s how iPhone 15 battery life shakes out between each model:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback, up to 95 hours audio playback – 4,422 mAh, 17.10 Wh
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Up to 23 hours video playback, up to 75 hours audio playback – 3,274 mAh, 12.70 Wh
  • iPhone 15 Plus: Up to 26 hours video playback, up to 100 hours audio playback – 4,383 mAh, 16.95 Wh
  • iPhone 15: Up to 20 hours video playback, up to 80 hours audio playback – 3,349 mAh, 12.98 Wh

Check out the new ad below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

