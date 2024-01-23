 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Overtime: Vision Pro Hands-on account, pre-order experience, & fitness potential

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin  | Jan 23 2024 - 12:33 pm PT
On this week’s episode of Overtime, we discuss our experience with Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, and discuss various aspects of the device’s technical specifications. We’re also excited to invite 9to5Mac Editor-in-Chief Chance Miller to discuss his second Vision Pro hands-on, this time in NYC. To wrap things up, Connect The Watts’ Colin Jenkins joins us to discuss the potential of the Vision Pro as a fitness companion.

9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. If you’d like to watch, use the embed below and/or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. We also have an audio-only version for those who prefer to listen. You’ll be able to subscribe to it via your Podcast app of choice in the near future.

Overtime 004: Vision Pro hands-on, pre-orders, and fitness potential

