On this week’s episode of Overtime, we discuss our experience with Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, and discuss various aspects of the device’s technical specifications. We’re also excited to invite 9to5Mac Editor-in-Chief Chance Miller to discuss his second Vision Pro hands-on, this time in NYC. To wrap things up, Connect The Watts’ Colin Jenkins joins us to discuss the potential of the Vision Pro as a fitness companion.

9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac's Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin.

Overtime 004: Vision Pro hands-on, pre-orders, and fitness potential

