On this week’s episode of Overtime, we discuss our experience with Apple Vision Pro pre-orders, and discuss various aspects of the device’s technical specifications. We’re also excited to invite 9to5Mac Editor-in-Chief Chance Miller to discuss his second Vision Pro hands-on, this time in NYC. To wrap things up, Connect The Watts’ Colin Jenkins joins us to discuss the potential of the Vision Pro as a fitness companion.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac's Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin.
Overtime 004: Vision Pro hands-on, pre-orders, and fitness potential
Show Notes
These links are direct timestamps to the video player above:
- Vision Pro pre-order experience
- Vision Pro tech specs
- Chance’s 2nd hands-on Vision Pro experience
- Colin discusses Vision Pro fitness potential
Links
- Apple Vision Pro Guided Tour
- Apple Vision Pro accessories
- Chance Miller’s Apple Vision Pro NYC experience
- Vitruvian Trainer Plus
Hosts
