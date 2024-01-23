Apple TV+ scores 13 Oscar nominations for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Napoleon’

Apple TV+ films scored 13 Academy Award nominations today, ahead of the Oscars ceremony to be held on March 10.

Martin Scorsese epic Killers of the Flower Moon led Apple’s haul, including the prestigious Best Picture nod and Lily Gladstone for Best Actress. Ridley Scott’s Napoleon scored nominations for costume design, production design and visual effects.

Apple made history as the first streaming service to win the Best Picture award, thanks to CODA’s win in 2022. It did not receive much awards recognition for film in 2023, as it didn’t have a strong slate for that season (Emancipation’s award chances were destroyed by the actions of its star, Will Smith).

However, across 2023, Apple Original Films released two big-budget prestige theatrical features, with Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, with the former in particular receiving much critical acclaim.

Both of these films were first released wide in cinemas, as part of Apple’s new distribution strategy for features. Killers of the Flower Moon is now streaming on Apple TV+, Napoleon is currently in a video-on-demand window to buy or rent, and will likely stream on TV+ in February.

Notably, with Lily Gladstone’s nomination for her portrayal of Mollie in Killers of the Flower Moon today, she becomes the first native actress of American descent to receive recognition from the Academy.

Here’s all of Apple’s Oscar nominations for the 2024 ceremony:

Killers of the Flower Moon Nominations

Best Picture

Lily Gladstone, Actress in a Leading Role

Robert De Niro, Actor in a Supporting Role

Martin Scorsese, Directing

Film Editing

Cinematography

Production Design

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Music (Original Song)

Napoleon Nominations

Production Design

Costume Design

Visual Effects

We’ll have to see on March 10 how many of these nominations Apple can convert into trophies.

In key categories, Killers of the Flower Moon faces stiff competition from the likes of Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were both critically acclaimed and a surprise box office success of last year. Gladstone is currently expected to win Best Actress, but Poor Thing’s Emma Stone is also a frontrunner.