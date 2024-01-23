 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro now available in augmented reality form, in-store stock details later today

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 23 2024 - 7:04 am PT
Can’t wait to get your hands on Apple Vision Pro? You can now get closer than ever while you count the days ’till launch with Apple’s new AR hardware preview. Apple is also saying more about launch day inventory at Apple retail stores in the US.

Ready to fake out your friends and pretend you got Apple Vision Pro early? You can now preview the spatial computer hardware in augmented reality inside the Apple Store app on iPhone and iPad.

Just look for the AR button on the Vision Pro section to enter the imaginary land of owning Vision Pro before it actually launches. You can even snap a photo from all angles, shadows included, but be warned that much like vampires, AR AVP has no reflection.

Want to test drive the real deal? Apple is hosting launch weekend demos in Apple Stores with the goal of convincing you to buy. Will there actually be launch day hardware in stores, though? Ship dates for the base model (256GB, $3499) are a month plus out from launch. In-store stock however may be more promising with Apple saying to check back at 12 p.m. PT today for more information. That’s a new one.

If you’re planning on walking into a store and walking out with Vision Pro, set your alarm for noon Pacific/3 Eastern today for what appears like the pre-order round for in-store stock… maybe. This is a new one for Apple.

