It’s that time again. Apple is releasing another round of somewhat nebulous AirPods firmware updates. This time it’s the AirPods Pro hardware that’s due for an update.

Like AirPods 3 earlier this month, AirPods Pro firmware is now up to version 6A321. That’s up from 6A300 for first-gen AirPods Pro.

AirPods firmware release notes usually say the same thing: Bug fixes and other improvements. That’s exactly what Apple listed for this firmware version for AirPods 3.

Apple explains how to update AirPods firmware by charging while on Wi-Fi:

To use your iPhone or iPad to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Go to Settings > Bluetooth, then tap the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version. To use your Mac to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of macOS. Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple menu  > System Information. Click Bluetooth, then look under your AirPods for the firmware version. With macOS Ventura or later, you can also choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click Bluetooth, then click the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have a unique feature when paired with Apple Vision Pro: lossless audio playback. The Lightning charging version just won’t cut it (because of actual hardware differences). Apple’s first spatial computer is available for pre-order before it hits stores on February 2. No other wireless headphones will support lossless.