Philips Hue debuts new ‘Dymera’ smart light, floodlight camera release date, more

Philips Hue is once again expanding its lineup of smart lighting options. The company has announced the new Philips Hue Dymera wall light, the new Philips Hue pendant cord, and more. Head below for the details.

The headlining announcement from Philips Hue is the new Philips Hue Dymera wall light, seen above. Here’s how the company describes this product:

You may remember that Philips Hue entered the smart camera market last August. The company is finally launching one of the products announced as part of that announcement last year. The Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera is now available in the European Union and will be launching in the United States on February 27 for $349.99.

Keep in mind, the Philips Hue smart cameras don’t support HomeKit or HomeKit Secure Video, as we detailed last year.

Next up we have the Philips Hue Secure starter kit, which the company says is “specifically designed to bring a full suite of smart home security security capabilities to new users.”

Philips Hue has also introduced more flexible options for the Philips Hue pendant cord, new colors for the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, and more. Check out the full press release below.

Full press release

New Philips Hue launches offer more flexibility to design your own lighting experience

Create a sophisticated look with the Philips Hue Dymera wall light that offers individually controllable up and down light in white and color, both indoors and outdoors

Bring a subtle look to any room with the Philips Hue pendant cord, made from 55% biocircular material 1 , for the popular Filament bulbs

, for the popular Filament bulbs Get more flexibility to create your personal light experience with new connectors for Philips Hue Perifo track lighting

Enhance your home security with the Philips Hue Secure starter kit, Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera, and additional app features

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced the availability of new Philips Hue lights and accessories to design personalized lighting experiences. The new Philips Hue Dymera wall light offers individually controllable up and down light to create an architectural look both indoors and outdoors. Design is also kept at the forefront with the new 3D printed Philips Hue pendant cord, made from 55% bio-circular material1 and tailored for the Filament bulbs. New connectors for Philips Hue Perifo track lighting allow for more versatility when designing the track system for your home. In North America, new additions for the Philips Hue Being ceiling light are being introduced, and the same holds for the Go portable table lamp in the US. Lastly, smart lighting is uniquely integrated with smart home security with the Philips Hue Secure starter kit and Secure floodlight camera, as well as additional app features.

Dual beam control for a sophisticated scenery

The Philips Hue Dymera wall light combines functionality and style, offering individual control over two beams of light that shine up and down. With its sophisticated black design, Dymera is suitable for both indoors and outdoors, where it can illuminate large surfaces with warm-to-cool white and color light. Using the Philips Hue app, each light can be dimmed or brightened while changing the colors individually. You can also set a scene from the scene gallery for a more cohesive look.

Dual beam control for a sophisticated scenery

The new Philips Hue pendant cord is made specially to complement the popular Philips Hue Filament bulbs. The pendant cord can be easily mounted above a coffee or dining table and used with a Filament bulb to create an eye-catcher in your home. The pendant cord is available in black or white and in two sizes, so it easily blends in with any home decor. The 3D printed parts are made from 55% bio-circular material that consist of waste and residues of biological origin1.

For ceilings as well as walls, new Philips Hue Perifo track lighting connectors also offer more flexibility so you can truly be your own home lighting designer. With the Philips Hue Perifo T connector, rails can run three different directions, letting you illuminate the entire room with smart track lighting. The Philips Hue Perifo flexible connector gives complete flexibility over the shape of the track, as the connector allows the rails to run in any direction and beyond 90-degree angles. This offers more possibilities to create any track lighting shape, and even run track lighting from your wall to your ceiling. Both connectors are available in black and white.

The Philips Hue Being ceiling light is now also available in black and white in addition to the existing aluminum version. With a halo of soft light around the lamp and the ability to use 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light, the lamp is suitable for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways.

Bring light wherever you need it

In addition to its previously introduced standard colors, the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has new versions with exclusive color combinations: black with an orange grip and white with a teal grip. The silicone grip makes it easy to take the lamp with you wherever you go, whether it’s for reading a book indoors or lighting up a party in the garden. The Go portable table lamp can be charged wirelessly within three to four hours, with a battery life of up to 48 hours. Recharging the battery is easy with the included charging stand.

Enhancing the Philips Hue Secure system

The Philips Hue Secure camera starter kit and the Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera are now available. Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, the Philips Hue Secure starter kit is specifically designed to bring a full suite of smart home security capabilities to new users. It offers a Philips Hue Secure wired camera — which includes a power supply unit and wall mount to install the camera wherever you want — as well as two Philips Hue Secure contact sensors to send real-time notifications when the contact sensor is opened or closed. Furthermore, the starter kit includes two Philips Hue bulbs that offer warm-to-cool white and colored light and a Philips Hue Bridge, granting access to all the features that the Philips Hue Secure system has to offer. With features such as live view, night vision, and two-way talk, Philips Hue Secure can send you notifications of potential security threats or scare off intruders with unique light and sound alarms.

Specifically developed for outdoor use, the previously announced Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera is now available, bringing the best of the Philips Hue system together. It lets you keep an eye on the backyard, patio, or driveway, and — when you trigger a light alarm from the Philips Hue app — the floodlight immediately illuminates a large area in any color, such as bright white or even red. The Philips Hue Bridge is required for the Secure floodlight camera.

Upcoming features for Philips Hue Secure

Finally, Philips Hue is continuously bringing new features to the Security Center of the Philips Hue app. New updates are expected in the first half of 2024 and include improvements to security push notifications and the event timeline, as well as automatic light and sound alarms when motion is detected. Additionally, Philips Hue is working to develop support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home for the Philips Hue Secure system.

Availability

Philips Hue Dymera wall light (available February 27, 2024 in EU and NAM) EU: EUR 219.99 NAM: USD 219.99

Philips Hue pendant cord in black or white for Filament bulbs (available February 2024 in EU – excluding UK) EU: EUR 59.99 (size M) / EUR 69.99 (size L)

Philips Hue Perifo flexible connector (available February 6, 2024 in EU and April 16, 2024 in NAM) and T connector (available Q1, 2024 in EU and April, 2024 in NAM) EU: EUR 34.99 NAM: USD 34.99

Philips Hue Being ceiling light in black or white (available March 26, 2024 in NAM) NAM: USD 219.99

Philips Hue Go portable table lamp with teal or orange grip (available December 5, 2023 in US) US: USD 159.99

Philips Hue Secure starter kit (available January 23, 2024 in EU and NAM) EU: EUR 399.99 NAM: USD 399.99

Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera (available January 23, 2024 in EU and February 27, 2024 in NAM) EU: EUR 349.99 NAM: USD 349.99

