Apple this week launched the Apple Musical Classical app in some Asian countries, including China and Japan. Although the app was launched last year in dozens of countries, it wasn’t available to users located in Asia until now.

Apple Music Classical now available in Asian countries

As noted by MacRumors, Apple Music Classical is now available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. Apple had already promised to expand the app to these countries earlier this month. This comes after the app was launched for the iPad in November last year.

Apple Musical Classical was first released as an iPhone exclusive. Interestingly, the company developed an Android version months before making the app compatible with the iPad. There’s still no version available for the Mac (and there’s no way to run the iPadOS app in compatibility mode).

Earlier this month, Apple briefly released an update to Music Classical with a CarPlay app. However, the app was broken and the update was pulled.

For those unfamiliar, the app is an alternative version of Apple Music focused on classical songs. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number. The app also offers full metadata and thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies and descriptions of key works.

Users can download Apple Music Classical for free on the App Store in countries where it’s available. The service is included as part of the Apple Music subscription, which costs $10.99 per month in the U.S. (or $5.99 per month if you’re a student).

