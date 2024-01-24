 Skip to main content

Apple Music Classical now available for users in China, Japan and other Asian countries

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 24 2024 - 7:05 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple Musical Classical

Apple this week launched the Apple Musical Classical app in some Asian countries, including China and Japan. Although the app was launched last year in dozens of countries, it wasn’t available to users located in Asia until now.

Apple Music Classical now available in Asian countries

As noted by MacRumors, Apple Music Classical is now available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. Apple had already promised to expand the app to these countries earlier this month. This comes after the app was launched for the iPad in November last year.

Apple Musical Classical was first released as an iPhone exclusive. Interestingly, the company developed an Android version months before making the app compatible with the iPad. There’s still no version available for the Mac (and there’s no way to run the iPadOS app in compatibility mode).

Earlier this month, Apple briefly released an update to Music Classical with a CarPlay app. However, the app was broken and the update was pulled.

For those unfamiliar, the app is an alternative version of Apple Music focused on classical songs. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number. The app also offers full metadata and thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies and descriptions of key works.

Users can download Apple Music Classical for free on the App Store in countries where it’s available. The service is included as part of the Apple Music subscription, which costs $10.99 per month in the U.S. (or $5.99 per month if you’re a student).

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…
Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.