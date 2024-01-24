 Skip to main content

HBO Max to become ‘Max’ in Latin American countries next month

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 24 2024 - 4:11 pm PT
HBO Max last year was rebranded to just “Max” following the platform’s merge with Discovery+. While the rebrand was first launched exclusively in the U.S., Warner (which owns the streaming platform) is set to turn HBO Max into just Max in Latin American countries next month.

‘Max’ streaming platform coming to Latin America

As announced on the Max website (via Variety), countries in Latin America and the Caribbean where HBO Max is currently available will get the new Max app on February 27, 2024. This includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti, among other countries.

Current HBO Max subscribers are already getting an email with details about the transition. Just like in the U.S., profiles, history, and saved shows will be automatically migrated to the new platform. However, HBO says that users may have to download the new app manually on some devices.

The Max subscription plans are slightly more expensive than the current HBO Max plans in these countries. The company claims that current subscribers will continue to pay the current price for a limited time. Those who have an active discount on their subscription will also keep it for now.

Warner says the rebrand from HBO Max to Max will take place in 22 European countries in spring 2024. Southeast Asian countries will get the new Max app later this year along with France and Belgium.

It’s worth noting that the new Max app for Apple TV lacks some features compared to the current HBO Max app. For instance, the Max app was released without support for Picture-in-Picture, Reduce Loud Sounds, and Up Next. Interestingly, Max will be one of the first streaming platforms to have an app for Apple Vision Pro.

