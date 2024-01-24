T-Mobile teams up with Cisco to launch all-inclusive ‘Connected Workplace’ 5G business internet

T-Mobile is out with its newest 5G internet offering today. “Connected Workplace” aims to deliver a seamless business solution that includes fast performance, Cisco Meraki devices, a cloud-managed networking platform, 24/7 support, and more.

T-Mobile announced the new 5G business internet in a newsroom post this morning that’s aimed at medium-sized businesses with multiple locations.

Business network infrastructure is complex, especially for medium-sized organizations that have multiple branches and retail locations. For too long, small IT teams have faced the daunting task of putting together all the pieces for a complete connectivity stack that connects everything from point-of-sale systems to video surveillance, IoT applications and more. They have to assemble regional internet service providers, mismatched hardware and management software from various suppliers just to create a functional network infrastructure. And to make things even more complicated, all these moving parts have their own contracts, varied rate plans and support models. This complexity doesn’t just cause headaches — it’s a needless drain on IT and often results in limited scalability and compromised security. No one wants that.

T-Mobile Connected Workplace features

Here’s what T-Mobile says comes with the new 5G business plan:

Unlimited nationwide business internet, powered by America’s most awarded 5G network

Managed services, featuring: Design and onsite installation included 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades and software license renewals included 24×7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices Unlimited same day configuration changes 24×7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement

Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking solutions, including 5G gateways, access point, switches, IoT sensors and smart cameras.

Cloud-managed security, powered by Cisco Meraki firewall

Cisco Meraki Dashboard access for comprehensive, cloud-based network management

T-Mobile Connected Workplace is available now nationwide. You can check here if the new affordable business 5G internet is available in your area.

T-Mobile also offers its 5G home internet for residential customers to more than 50 million households in the US.