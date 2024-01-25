 Skip to main content

Apple device management software company Jamf plans to layoff 6% of employees

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 25 2024 - 9:34 am PT
1 Comment
Popular Apple device management software maker Jamf has shared that it needs to cut back on costs to start the year. The workforce reduction plan is set to lay off 6% of the company’s full-time employees.

Spotted by StreetInsider, Jamf filed the staff reduction plan with the SEC this morning.

On January 25, 2024, Jamf Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “Jamf”) announced a workforce reduction plan (the “Plan”) intended to reduce operating costs, improve operating margins, and continue advancing the Company’s ongoing commitment to profitable growth. The Plan is expected to impact approximately 6% of the Company’s full-time employees.

As for the cost for the company to execute the layoffs, Jamf projects it will spend between $6.6 and 8.2 million for severance, benefits, and other related expenses.

The Company expects that the majority of the charges will be incurred in the first quarter of 2024 and that the execution of the Plan will be substantially complete by the end of the second quarter of 2024. The Company intends to exclude the charges associated with the Plan from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

