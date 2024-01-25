Here are photos of every Mac Apple ever made

The 40th anniversary celebrations continue, with a website showing photos of every Mac Apple ever made.

The site was created by Jonathan Zufi, author of the coffee table book ICONIC: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation, and includes photos from the book, as well as videos of Mac ads …

Zufi says that he hopes it will brings back memories for people.

To celebrate this milestone, mac40th.com showcases every Macintosh desktop and portable Apple has ever made with hundreds of the photos taken as part of the work creating the coffee table book ICONIC: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation (3rd edition now available up to date as of the end of 2023). The site also includes photos taken by Kevin Taylor, Forest McMullin and others (including video) that I’ve collected over the past 14 years. The site is easy to use: you’ll see a continuous stream of random Macs – just keep clicking ‘Show me more Macs’ and that’s what you’ll get. If you’re a hard core Mac fan, this site should keep you busy for a very long time. If you see any mislabelled products, don’t be shy. Steve Jobs famously said that Apple’s mission was “to make products we are proud to sell and recommend to our family and friends”. People create stories and it’s our friends and family that usually play a big part in those stories – nearly everyone reading this has a story about a Mac making an appearance at some point in their life. I hope these pictures bring back fond memories of your own personal experiences with the Macintosh over the past 40 years.

Check out Mac40th.com here.

You’ll find a roundup of all our Mac 40th anniversary coverage here, along with a range of pieces from other sites.

Image background by Luke Chesser on Unsplash. Photo: Apple.