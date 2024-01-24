Here’s everything you should read about the Mac’s 40th birthday

Today marks the 40th birthday for the Mac, and there’s a lot of reading out there for Mac fans looking to celebrate. Here’s a roundup of some of the best things I’ve come across today.

Apple CEO Tim Cook commemorated the Mac’s birthday in a post on social media: “Mac changed everything when it was introduced 40 years ago, and through the years it has done so again and again and again. Today’s Mac lineup is the best in the history of the personal computer, and it’s built on decades of revolutionary innovation. Happy birthday Mac!”

Tim also shared this very cool graphic celebrating the Mac:

What was your first Mac? Mine was a black MacBook from 2006.

