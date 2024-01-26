Friday’s best Apple deals: M1 Max Mac Studio at $1,299 (Save $700), USB-C AirPods Pro 2 $189, more

Wrapping up the work week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a chance to save $700 on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio. It comes joined by the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and all of its Apple Vision Pro prowess at $189. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $700 on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio

Don’t mind going with an open-box model for your next macOS upgrade? Because there’s no reason not to consider it with this massive discount on Apple’s previous-generation M1 Max Mac Studio. It lets you score the original high-end Mac desktop for the all-time low thanks to one of eBay’s official partners offering the 512GB/32GB desktop for $1,299 shipped. That’s down from its original $1,999 price tag and delivers $700 in savings. It’s well below our previous mention, which had a new condition model at $1,699. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it stacks up and also compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

Last summer, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re mainly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxtapose the 10-core chip on the original.

USB-C AirPods Pro 2 play best with Apple Vision Pro at $189

Apple Vision Pro goes up for pre-order this Friday, and ahead of time you can save on one of the best ways to enhance the experience. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 do more than just having a USB-C case, the earbuds also feature 5GHz support for picking up lossless audio right from your new immersive headset. And ahead of launch, the new AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189 shipped at both Amazon and Best Buy. That lets you score the latest buds with all of the Vision Pro integration for $60 off the usual $249 price tag. This matches the all-time low for only the second time, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Best price ever takes $50 off Insta360’s auto-tracking Link gimbal webcam

The Insta360 Link is one of our favorite webcams here at 9to5, so much so that we deemed it royalty amongst everything else on the market back when we first took a hands-on look. That kind of declaration makes today’s discount at Amazon all the more enticing, with the Insta360 Link dropping to $249.99 shipped. It’s a clean $50 discount from the usual $300 price tag and marking a new all-time low in the process. This is $5 below our previous Black Friday mention, too.

Insta360 Link really earns its stripes as one of the best webcams around thanks to its AI tracking features. The whole camera sits on a gimbal-like assembly that rests on top of your monitor or screen, allowing it to frame you in the shot by physically adjusting instead of relying on any video cropping or software processing. As far as the camera goes, Insta360 employs a 1/2-inch sensor that offers 4K video – which we cover in a bit more in detail in our review.

