Apple Vision Pro delay hits pre-order customers with February 2 ship dates [Update]

Update: Customers who received delay emails yesterday are now being told that the update was made in error. Original ship dates are still being honored.

Apple Vision Pro inventory has been a mystery since pre-orders started almost a week ago. Earlier this week we saw a highly uncommon second wave of in-store pickup options for launch day. Now some Vision Pro pre-order customers are reporting a disappointing update on their delivery dates.

Customers have started reporting Apple Vision Pro ship dates on already made pre-orders slip from launch day on February 2 to a much later range of February 29 to March 7. It’s hard to imagine what might be behind the shipment delays considering how Apple made more in-store inventory for launch day available less than two days ago.

Hopefully the update is a mistake that will be corrected. We’ll continue monitoring the situation. If you’ve seen your Apple Vision Pro pre-order update to a delayed delivery date, let us know at tips@9to5mac.com.

Did anyone else’s Vision Pro get delayed? — Jacklyn Dallas (@NBTJacklyn) January 25, 2024

Apple Vision Pro delayed Feb 2 -> Feb 29th – Mar 7th.



Received a text this morning about an “update” to my order.



Did anyone else in the #NeckStrong gang receive one as well? pic.twitter.com/UecFLV795J — Ray Fernando (@RayFernando1337) January 25, 2024

More