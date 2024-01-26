Apple Vision Pro delay hits pre-order customers with February 2 ship dates [Update]

Update: Customers who received delay emails yesterday are now being told that the update was made in error. Original ship dates are still being honored.
Apple Vision Pro inventory has been a mystery since pre-orders started almost a week ago. Earlier this week we saw a highly uncommon second wave of in-store pickup options for launch day. Now some Vision Pro pre-order customers are reporting a disappointing update on their delivery dates.
Customers have started reporting Apple Vision Pro ship dates on already made pre-orders slip from launch day on February 2 to a much later range of February 29 to March 7. It’s hard to imagine what might be behind the shipment delays considering how Apple made more in-store inventory for launch day available less than two days ago.
Hopefully the update is a mistake that will be corrected. We’ll continue monitoring the situation. If you’ve seen your Apple Vision Pro pre-order update to a delayed delivery date, let us know at tips@9to5mac.com.
