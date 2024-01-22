First Apple Vision Pro pre-orders now shipping to buyers for February 2 launch

After pre-orders kicked off on Friday, the first Apple Vision Pro shipments are on their way to early buyers. Vision Pro orders are departing Apple’s facilities via UPS, and here’s how you can check your order status.

If you check your Vision Pro order status via Apple’s website, you’ll likely see that your device is still “preparing to ship.” This is because Apple waits until closer to the official release date of a new product to update the shipping status on its end, even if the actual package is now in the hands of its shipping partner.

But as anyone who has pre-ordered an iPhone or other Apple device in the past likely knows, there’s a workaround to this. If you go to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.

The best way to do this is to enroll in the UPS My Choice platform. This will automatically show you all packages you have coming to your address, including your Vision Pro. Alternatively, you can use the “Track by Reference Number” feature on the UPS website.

The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that UPS has made some changes to the “Track by Reference Number” feature “for improved security.” This means your best bet is to enroll in My Choice instead.

In my case, my Vision Pro departed an Apple facility in Shanghai this morning, and the packaging weighs in at over 10 pounds. You can see some of the details below.

Does this mean your Vision Pro will arrive ahead of schedule? Nope. Apple works closely with its partners like UPS to ensure all pre-orders are delivered no earlier than launch day, which is February 2 in the case of Vision Pro.

Still, now you can track your Vision Pro package as it makes its way around the world and eventually to your doorstep!

Thanks, Eshu!